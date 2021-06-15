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6 15 21 CONTINUE to LIFT up YOUR VOICE The Audit exposurethe VICTORY seems near PRAY
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REINER FUELLMICH - HOW THE GLOBALISTS PLANNED COVID19 FOR 10 YEARS
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Obama’s demonic order
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HCQ on FOX
https://twitter.com/AKA_RealDirty/status/1404640963738353667?s=20
Letter from AG of AZ
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1404583959569305601?s=20
Q on CNN
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TV reporter goes to Project Veritas
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Army of Digital Soldiers
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Horrible news for Vaccinated
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/11420
Facts about DJT as a democrate
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/11415
NHS Nurse speaks
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———————
🌿 Be The Best Version of Yourself in 2021 With Tumeric!
😍 Get 51% Off by Clicking Here ➡️ [http://www.agewithawk.com]
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Inspirational Documentary Movie Titles Trailer
https://audiojungle.net/item/inspirational-trailer/17283323
Happy Birthday, President Trump - 1:53
https://newtube.app/DeniseInCanada/3NZ3EVc
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
https://vaxxchoice.com/
REINER FUELLMICH - HOW THE GLOBALISTS PLANNED COVID19 FOR 10 YEARS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jOojzj9BflCL/
Obama’s demonic order
https://tinyurl.com/eu2m59ru
HCQ on FOX
https://twitter.com/AKA_RealDirty/status/1404640963738353667?s=20
Letter from AG of AZ
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1404583959569305601?s=20
Q on CNN
https://twitter.com/ThomLillyLayne/status/1404671897816678404?s=20
TV reporter goes to Project Veritas
https://t.me/QAnonJohn17/8993
Army of Digital Soldiers
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/22662
Horrible news for Vaccinated
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/11420
Facts about DJT as a democrate
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/11415
NHS Nurse speaks
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/11313
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://tinyurl.com/hvv7xr6j
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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