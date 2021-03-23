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Clip | Airfarce One: Biden's tumble | Quand le président Biden manque... trois marches
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150 views • March 23, 2021
• Air Farce One •
« Joe Biden's stumble may only have lasted a few seconds, but within his mind, a beautiful story unfolded. | | Le trébuchement de Joe Biden n'a peut-être duré que quelques secondes, mais dans son esprit, une belle histoire s'est déroulée. »
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« Joe Biden's stumble may only have lasted a few seconds, but within his mind, a beautiful story unfolded. | | Le trébuchement de Joe Biden n'a peut-être duré que quelques secondes, mais dans son esprit, une belle histoire s'est déroulée. »
Clip trouvé sur GAB
Source vidéo :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlWeJDFLbD0
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
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