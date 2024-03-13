Create New Account
The FALLEN War Machine
GoneDark
Published 21 hours ago

Protect the family and keep your children out of the war meat grinders.  Advanced Weapons are used around the World.  God-like powers in the hands of fallen scum bags.  They hate you and that THEY were ever born.  There are holes in these demonic jokers that can never be filled.  Destruction is their only purpose.  The holy spirit seals are breaking as THEY try to open the Gates of Hell.

Keywords
wardemonssatanicdevilmachinesdestructionangelsfallencuriousprovocativeapocalypticprincipalitiesadvanced weapons

