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Airlines open talks on banning VACCINATED from flying - 150,000 vaccine DEATHS hidden from public
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928 views • June 14, 2021
For those of you taking the vaccine in order for you to travel, you had better think twice about that.
Airlines have now begun talks on banning the vaccinated from flying at high altitudes due to blood clots forming at high altitudes.
Doctors are being told to SHUT UP from speaking the TRUTH or their medical license will be revoked.
In other words.the oath they took "TO DO NO HARM" doesn't exist any more and patients are being lied to and are dying needlessly from the covid jab.
Huge mega companies around the world are worried about how they will replace their workers in 2-3 years when they begin dying from the lethal injection.

SOURCE: https://awakecanada.org/dr-roger-hodkinson-on-scamdemic-pretty-insightful-video/

Mirrored - wil paranormal

Thanks to Roland Z for link
Keywords
cdcvaersblood clotsairlines
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