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They have been Planning What is Happening now for a Long Long Time [14.06.2021]
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184 views • June 23, 2021
Mike S - 1 week ago
'We’ve all just been deceived since the beginning of time like your intro says, all the worlds a stage. We’re sure overdue for a false flag to be blamed on another nation like always.'
15,112 views jun 14, 2021
A Call For An UPRISING
38.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/yM89q2aWIkc
'We’ve all just been deceived since the beginning of time like your intro says, all the worlds a stage. We’re sure overdue for a false flag to be blamed on another nation like always.'
15,112 views jun 14, 2021
A Call For An UPRISING
38.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/yM89q2aWIkc
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