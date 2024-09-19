Mike Adams Sermon 053 - Ephesians 6 - EXCITOTOXINS are Satan's chemicals in the food supply, God's foods offer molecular ARMOR protection

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To learn more, visit: https://abundance.church/
- Satanic Molecules in the Food Supply (0:03)
- Shadow Foods and Taste Enhancers (2:22)
- MSG and Its Health Effects (5:03)
- Natural Methods to Block MSG Effects (13:54)
- The Role of Excitatory Taste Enhancers in Addiction (18:12)
- The Importance of God's Molecules (23:06)
- Practical Strategies for Consuming God's Molecules (27:39)
- The Role of the Church in Promoting God's Food (34:13)
- The Mission of Abundance Dot Church (36:25)
- Final Thoughts and Encouragement (37:18)
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport