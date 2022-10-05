7 Flowers to Plant for Beginners

Want to grow beautiful flowers in your yard but are intimidated by your not-so-green thumb? Here’s a list of some of the easiest-to-grow varieties that you can start growing stunning flowers in your garden:
Sunflower
Marigold
Pansies
Daffodils
Geraniums
Yarrow
Morning Glory
