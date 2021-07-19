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★ SPIRIT OF 2024 ★ by Jon McNaughton With President Trump, Candace Owens, And Dinesh D'Souza (2021-7-18)
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31 views • July 19, 2021
"Spirit of 2024," by Jon McNaughton is a bold and thought-provoking interpretation of the Archibald Willard's famous painting “Spirit of ‘76,” painted in 1876. Figures from left to right: Candace Owens, President Trump, Dinesh D’Souza, Jon McNaughton (the artist). Below: Slow Joe.
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