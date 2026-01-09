BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

⚠️ Portable Phone Chargers Can Be a Hidden Danger
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
46 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
202 views • 1 day ago

⚠️ Portable Phone Chargers Can Be a Hidden Danger


If you use a portable phone charger (and let’s be real, most of us do), you need to see this. These convenient little power banks are everywhere—but did you know they can spontaneously combust if punctured?


One video shows exactly what happens when a pet bites into one—and it’s terrifying. In seconds, the entire unit ignites, putting your home (and your animals) at serious risk.


🐶🐱 If you’ve got pets or kids, make sure these are stored securely. What looks like a harmless gadget can easily become a deadly fire hazard.


When we say “everything around you is weaponized,” this is what we mean. It’s not just the food, water, or air—it’s even in your tech.


💬 Comment ALLIANCE or visit www.michaelsgibson.com to connect with a growing community that shares life-saving information, detox tools, and real solutions for protecting your family.


#ToxicTech #PortableChargerRisk #FireHazard #PetSafety #WakeUpCall #MichaelGibsonAlliance #ProtectYourHome #UnplugToProtect #AllianceForTruth #SmartLiving

Keywords
mindcontrolprojectbluebeamhiddenagendasvoiceofgodwakeupnow5gtowers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Scientists develop glucose and vitamin B2 battery for affordable, eco-friendly energy storage

Scientists develop glucose and vitamin B2 battery for affordable, eco-friendly energy storage

Kevin Hughes
Natural powerhouses: Beets, garlic and watermelon proven to lower blood pressure

Natural powerhouses: Beets, garlic and watermelon proven to lower blood pressure

Patrick Lewis
&#8220;Absolute Healing&#8221; on BrightU: Boost your mitochondria and heal your body at the cellular level

“Absolute Healing” on BrightU: Boost your mitochondria and heal your body at the cellular level

Jacob Thomas
Petition urges FDA to study health risks of LED lighting and report to Congress

Petition urges FDA to study health risks of LED lighting and report to Congress

Laura Harris
New study links COVID-19 vaccines to increased cancer risk, revealing &#8220;smoking gun&#8221; evidence

New study links COVID-19 vaccines to increased cancer risk, revealing “smoking gun” evidence

Patrick Lewis
An interstellar enigma and a wall of secrecy: CIA won&#8217;t confirm or deny existence of &#8220;alien mothership&#8221;

An interstellar enigma and a wall of secrecy: CIA won’t confirm or deny existence of “alien mothership”

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy