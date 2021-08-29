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C0VID-19: IT'S AS IF PEOPLE ARE UNDER HYPNOSIS NOTES PROF. MARK CRISPIN MILLER
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190 views • August 29, 2021
This is why watching the television is so dangerous. Covid exists on TV much much more than in real life. In the real world we call it the flu. Source: Fat News. More videos to stay in the know:
TWO FACED PFIZER CEO SAYS HE WILL NOT GET THE VAX - HOW ABOUT A ROPE?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m5NUyHRDyawF/
A message from the unvaxxed to the vaxxed. Polite. Eloquent. To the point. Brilliant.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0O640syJ3Yn3/
BLACK LIGHTS TO MAKE THE VACCINATED GLOW IN THE DARK? LISTEN TO WHAT THIS COP HAS TO SAY. HEADS UP!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PVq0LVXEvCyY/
More Vaccine Bloodwork: Blood Cells Reportedly Clotting After Vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhLaVUT9tGIw/
Dr Tenpenny Pfizer Whistleblower Claims To Have Documentation of 200,000 dead in less than a week
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DPNHRTGX4Ozo/
Man has something to say about restaurants that will only serve the vaccinated
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MY6qiEAdpssU/
ICU NURSE - ''You're being lied to about COVID.'' Some things you need to know
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZJG37A8xnpmN/
MEDICAL STUDY PROVES HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE KILLS CANCER CELLS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AbHGk3sOwx8w/
2.1 million dead already. Tens of millions injured. We are paying for our own extermination SHOCKING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CG1RdxxJCNFD/
Vegans chain themselves to poultry processing machine all is well until someone turns on the machine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pbvcynVPlSRK/
These people can't be human. Alien Vaccine? Check out the movement of this dudes neck area!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gLOAtqvaKvNw/
Miscarriage Rate In Vaccinated Women Has Shot Up To 80%! That Means It Working Correctly Right?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/y2xHyDsSo0xi/
These people can't be human. Alien Vaccine? Check out the movement of this dudes neck area!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gLOAtqvaKvNw/
You have a right NOT to wear a covering over your face. 2 Corinthians 3:18 - Peggy Hall
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bPdZ6sgetTCS/
Journalists are DYING from the same "vaccines" they've been pushing. What comes around...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/w5DtEvydWvMV/
Murder by Ventilator. It is happening all across this country as a way to treat Covid.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LIDHc65MlGjU/
DON'T GET BAMBOOZLED INTO GETTING TESTED (Do a SCREENING instead) -- Peggy Hall
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UAnlqB9mKt8z/
NEW DEATH CAMP WITH INCINERATOR IDENTIFIED ON GOOGLE MAPS - BEING BUILT RIGHT NOW
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yuq9zhfnyP82/
MAGA IS THE 5TH AND HIGHEST DEGREE IN THE CHURCH OF SATAN HIERARCHY - THE PLAN WAS NOT FOR US
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d47Bv28uqGZO/
Indian military vaccinates troops at a base and many drop dead on the spot - this is not a drill
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iCbBkhs8a9ae/
TWO FACED PFIZER CEO SAYS HE WILL NOT GET THE VAX - HOW ABOUT A ROPE?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m5NUyHRDyawF/
A message from the unvaxxed to the vaxxed. Polite. Eloquent. To the point. Brilliant.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0O640syJ3Yn3/
BLACK LIGHTS TO MAKE THE VACCINATED GLOW IN THE DARK? LISTEN TO WHAT THIS COP HAS TO SAY. HEADS UP!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PVq0LVXEvCyY/
More Vaccine Bloodwork: Blood Cells Reportedly Clotting After Vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhLaVUT9tGIw/
Dr Tenpenny Pfizer Whistleblower Claims To Have Documentation of 200,000 dead in less than a week
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DPNHRTGX4Ozo/
Man has something to say about restaurants that will only serve the vaccinated
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MY6qiEAdpssU/
ICU NURSE - ''You're being lied to about COVID.'' Some things you need to know
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZJG37A8xnpmN/
MEDICAL STUDY PROVES HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE KILLS CANCER CELLS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AbHGk3sOwx8w/
2.1 million dead already. Tens of millions injured. We are paying for our own extermination SHOCKING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CG1RdxxJCNFD/
Vegans chain themselves to poultry processing machine all is well until someone turns on the machine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pbvcynVPlSRK/
These people can't be human. Alien Vaccine? Check out the movement of this dudes neck area!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gLOAtqvaKvNw/
Miscarriage Rate In Vaccinated Women Has Shot Up To 80%! That Means It Working Correctly Right?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/y2xHyDsSo0xi/
These people can't be human. Alien Vaccine? Check out the movement of this dudes neck area!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gLOAtqvaKvNw/
You have a right NOT to wear a covering over your face. 2 Corinthians 3:18 - Peggy Hall
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bPdZ6sgetTCS/
Journalists are DYING from the same "vaccines" they've been pushing. What comes around...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/w5DtEvydWvMV/
Murder by Ventilator. It is happening all across this country as a way to treat Covid.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LIDHc65MlGjU/
DON'T GET BAMBOOZLED INTO GETTING TESTED (Do a SCREENING instead) -- Peggy Hall
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UAnlqB9mKt8z/
NEW DEATH CAMP WITH INCINERATOR IDENTIFIED ON GOOGLE MAPS - BEING BUILT RIGHT NOW
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yuq9zhfnyP82/
MAGA IS THE 5TH AND HIGHEST DEGREE IN THE CHURCH OF SATAN HIERARCHY - THE PLAN WAS NOT FOR US
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d47Bv28uqGZO/
Indian military vaccinates troops at a base and many drop dead on the spot - this is not a drill
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iCbBkhs8a9ae/
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