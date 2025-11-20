‘It is crazy’ – Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó on Ursula von der Leyen's decision to send more money to Ukraine.

Hungary demands that Kiev present a report on how much money from European taxpayers went to the corruption network in Ukraine — Foreign Minister Szijjártó

The Russian State Duma adopted a resolution with a proposal for retaliatory measures against the EU in case of seizure of Russian assets

Assets of non-residents from unfriendly states may be used as a source of compensation for damages.

Adding: Western media continues its daily ritual: another “peace plan,” another round of anonymous “insider opinions,” another attempt to imply what unnamed American and Russian officials supposedly think.

Then the analysts pick it up, and generate three more layers of speculation.

So let’s stick to what is known.

On November, 11th, Sergey Lavrov gave an interview where he stated clearly:

The meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States led to a certain compromise between the two countries on the settlement of the Ukraine crisis — but Moscow is not abandoning its fundamental positions.

He underscored that Russia will continue insisting on eliminating the root causes of the conflict, not treating its symptoms.

Most importantly, Lavrov reaffirmed what has long been non-negotiable:

➡️The incorporation of Crimea, Donbass, and Novorossiya into Russia is not being questioned by anyone.

➡️The residents themselves made the decision through referendums.

➡️And these results are a final point, not a bargaining chip.

Fast-forward to yesterday: Maria Zakharova stated that the Russian Foreign Ministry has received zero official information from the U.S. about any alleged “agreements” on Ukraine that the media is enthusiastically circulating.

In other words: no documents, no proposals, no confirmations — just noise.

Just two public signals:

— Russia is open to dialogue only within the boundaries of its stated principles.

— The U.S. hasn’t as of yet offered anything official that could serve as a starting point.

Everything else is background chatter and hysteria.

Writeup, @DD Geopolitics