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IMU New Years Day 2022 1st Breath of Life Meditation!
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Join "Breath of Life" Facebook Group
Based on Akahi R. Salas' book Becoming Breatharian: Step-by-step energetic nourishment program for ultimate health and spiritual realization
Benefits of Pranic Breathing:
Enhanced Immune System
Improved circulation/oxygenation
Expanded lung capacity
Increased Vitality
Clearer, Higher-Ordered thinking
Greater clarity & ease in decision-making
Elevated mood and outlook
Amplified well-being
Greater Inclination to make Life-affirming choices (vs Life-depleting)
Inspired Action
Enhanced Divine Alignment (Connection to Source/God)
Presence
Expanded awareness
And more!
BREATH OF LIFE Pranic Breathing Practice: Private Facebook GROUP -
The link for the Breath of Life Payment page is $10.00/30-Days
https://members.maureenkeefe.com/membership-account/membership-checkout/?level=10
Come Play! You deserve to THRIVE!
Maureen Keefe
MaureenKeefe.com
#Healing #Meditation #Trauma #Transformation #Guidance #Breathe #Retreat #Thrive #IMU #Intuition #Intuitionmatters #IMU
Based on Akahi R. Salas' book Becoming Breatharian: Step-by-step energetic nourishment program for ultimate health and spiritual realization
Benefits of Pranic Breathing:
Enhanced Immune System
Improved circulation/oxygenation
Expanded lung capacity
Increased Vitality
Clearer, Higher-Ordered thinking
Greater clarity & ease in decision-making
Elevated mood and outlook
Amplified well-being
Greater Inclination to make Life-affirming choices (vs Life-depleting)
Inspired Action
Enhanced Divine Alignment (Connection to Source/God)
Presence
Expanded awareness
And more!
BREATH OF LIFE Pranic Breathing Practice: Private Facebook GROUP -
The link for the Breath of Life Payment page is $10.00/30-Days
https://members.maureenkeefe.com/membership-account/membership-checkout/?level=10
Come Play! You deserve to THRIVE!
Maureen Keefe
MaureenKeefe.com
#Healing #Meditation #Trauma #Transformation #Guidance #Breathe #Retreat #Thrive #IMU #Intuition #Intuitionmatters #IMU
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