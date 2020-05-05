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Oops...He Did It Again!
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168 views • May 05, 2020
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Another woman has come forward claiming that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden sexually harassed her when she was just 14 years old. Biden has a history of sexual misconduct with both women and children. Will the secret surgery he underwent years ago to cure him of his pedophilic peccadilloes torpedo his run for the White House? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
Another woman has come forward claiming that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden sexually harassed her when she was just 14 years old. Biden has a history of sexual misconduct with both women and children. Will the secret surgery he underwent years ago to cure him of his pedophilic peccadilloes torpedo his run for the White House? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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