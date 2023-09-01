Create New Account
EPOCH TV | Dr. Miriam Grossman: How to Protect Your Children from the Gender Craze
American Thought Leaders | EPOCH TV

A Medical Scandal as Horrific as Lobotomies: Dr. Miriam Grossman on ‘Gender-Affirming Care' | CLIP


🔴WATCH THE FULL EPISODE on EpochTV: https://ept.ms/S0826MiriamGrossman


"What you want to do is put the school on notice, even if your child is only entering kindergarten. You want the school to know that you do not want your child exposed to gender ideology…You do not give your permission for your child to meet with the guidance counselor without your knowledge, or with any other third party without your knowledge. And you certainly do not give permission to the school to socially transition your child."

Dr. Miriam Grossman is a child and adolescent psychiatrist and author of “Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist's Guide Out of the Madness.”

#MiriamGrossman #Gender #LostinTransNation

"These kids that are going through gender-affirming care, they become lifelong patients. They become lifelong consumers of pharmaceuticals,” says Dr. Miriam Grossman. She is a child and adolescent psychiatrist and author of “Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist's Guide Out of the Madness.”


In this episode, Dr. Grossman breaks down what’s causing the sharp rise in teenagers saying they’re transgender, what every parent needs to know about so-called gender-affirming care, and a series of steps parents can take at home and at school to protect their children.


"What you want to do is put the school on notice, even if your child is only entering kindergarten. You want the school to know that you do not want your child exposed to gender ideology…You do not give your permission for your child to meet with the guidance counselor without your knowledge or with any other third party without your knowledge. And you certainly do not give permission to the school to socially transition your child,” Dr. Grossman says.

