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GOD'S FIFTH DIMENSION FAIRYLAND BAND
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30 views • August 31, 2021
All of the Angel music on this site includes background instrumental tracks that the Angels produced from on High, using Earthbound musicians and groups from all around the world, none of whom I have met. The instrumental tracks were generated using Holy Spirit Fusion and then I was led to the some 40 different CD's to accumulate over 250 songs that include prophetic truths and direction. These tunes are in addition to 66 manuscripts I have received thus far. So, when I was led to the CD with the track or tracks they had written songs for, they then, in a state of Holy Spirit Fusion, gave me the lyrics and then I am used to play the guitar and vocal parts. I am created to serve as an awareness scribe of God and His Fifth dimension kundalini illumined Angels that include not only prophetic manuscripts but also musical awareness found here. The Angelic musicians are members of a 5th dimensional band called 'GOD'S FAIRYLAND BAND'. This galaxy's fifth dimension is called 'Fairyland'. These same Angels actually project themselves into the Earth garden through a technique they term 'CLONE REPLICA IMPLANTATION' that has happened over the eons with certain purposes. This technique is commonly known as IMMACULATE CONCEPTION. Now listen to members of this Angelic band using the instrumental group and me to portray their introduction to you all!! Then, with this perspective, go back and listen to the other Angelic musical prophecies and directives already posted and take heed of their guidance.
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