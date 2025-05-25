BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Music Agent Dave Shapiro Dies in Plane Crash | Tragedy at San Diego Airport
Music Agent Dave Shapiro Dies in Plane Crash | Tragedy at San Diego Airport

Prominent music agent Dave Shapiro, former drummer of The Devil Wears Prada, has tragically died in a private jet crash near San Diego. The Cessna 550 crashed into a residential area, killing all 6 on board and injuring civilians on the ground.


The FAA and NTSB are investigating possible causes, including fog, equipment failures, and runway light outages. Victims include industry names like Daniel Williams and rising agents Emma Huke and Kendall Fortner.


Rest in peace to all the lives lost. 🕊️


📍 Watch for updates on the crash investigation

📍 Remembering the legacy of Dave Shapiro in the rock and metal community


