NWO: Canada’s Bill C-9 is state sponsored censorship against Christian preachers

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Credits to Press for truth (Dan Dicks)
Satan is angry and is using governments to shut down loving biblical truth that needs to be shared to the lost including the LGBT crowd. This points to Isaiah 5:20 which is coming to pass: what is good is now considered as evil and what is evil is now considered as good.
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