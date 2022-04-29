[Bidan]'s Ministry Of Truth

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DHS Is Watching You
* This the point where we have to draw the line.
* You are seeing a full-scale attack on free speech.
* The left’s far-reaching censorship campaign.
* DHS top priority: policing Americans’ speech; it’s planning to punish thought crimes.
* Disinformation is anything the left disagrees with.
* Everyone involved in this is a buffoon.
* Head actively lies for Dems.
* This agency has nothing to do with disinformation.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 28 April 2022