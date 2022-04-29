[Bidan]'s Ministry Of Truth

DHS Is Watching You

* This the point where we have to draw the line.

* You are seeing a full-scale attack on free speech.

* The left’s far-reaching censorship campaign.

* DHS top priority: policing Americans’ speech; it’s planning to punish thought crimes.

* Disinformation is anything the left disagrees with.

* Everyone involved in this is a buffoon.

* Head actively lies for Dems.

* This agency has nothing to do with disinformation.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 28 April 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305349952112

