BOOSTED, SICK & GETTING SICKER

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Del BigTree at the Highwire.
Despite his triple vaccination status, Biden has tested positive for Covid-19. Watch as we revisit Del’s now famous “football analogy,” illustrating “original antigenic sin,” and why the highly vaccinated might be in big trouble.
#BidenHasCovid #FootballAnalogy #OriginalAntigenicSin
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1dl98z-boosted-sick-and-getting-sicker.html