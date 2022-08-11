Hempcrete 101

Joy Beckerman has been involved in the hemp movement for over thirty years, and her extraordinary knowledge and passion for this versatile, valuable crop is contagious! Joy is the Principal at Hemp Ace International, a Seattle-based consulting, legal support, and expert witness firm serving the global community; as well as host of the popular podcast #Hemp Barons; and Advisory Board Member of Hemp Grower Magazine, the National Hemp Growers Cooperative, Environmental Living Industries and Colorado Hemp Works, America's first post-prohibition hemp grain processing facility.





Joy has contributed thousands of hours to the hemp and cannabis movements across decades, using her grassroots advocacy, organizing, and professional legal skills to advance legalization and to educate the public, farmers, business owners, academia, lawmakers and regulators.

Episode 1003 The #TalkingHedge interviews Joy Beckerman of HempAce...

https://youtu.be/H-niPQcAqW4