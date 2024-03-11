Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Free Foot Chakra Biofield Clearing with 528 Hz tuning fork short - Fine-tuning on the Right Foot Back
channel image
TheLivingARTs
13 Subscribers
8 views
Published Yesterday

In this short session I column out over the Right Foot Chakra with my 528 Hz, DNA repair tuning fork. Listening can help a person feel more grounded and connected to the earth. Listening can also help you feel more supported and confident in taking the next steps forward in life. For more information see our website https://thelivingarts.xyz/blog.

 

Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.

 

Keywords
healthhealinggroundingfrequencyholisticnatural healingvibrationenergy healingwellnessrelaxationmindfulnessmind body spiritsound healingconscious livingself-caresupportedlife balanceblockages174 hzmindful meditationnature videosstuck energiesconnected to the earthmove forward with confidence

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket