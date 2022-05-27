Pfizer Wants 3 Shots Per Baby & Child From 6 Month - 5 Year Old; Impossible Efficacy Claim EXPOSED?

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Tim Truth
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Check out these reports for more related info:
BREAKING: #PfizerDocuments Suggest Massive Clinical Trial Fraud, "Confirmed" Vax Cases Look VERY Low: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WGeYSfZjP0zd/
The Largest Deception Ever? Tracing The History Of The "Safe & Effective" Vaccines Lie: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5jzToK0LuWZ1/
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