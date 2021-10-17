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Real Eyes Realize the Truth about Comirnaty
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92 views • October 17, 2021
Uncovering the lies being hidden and presented by the FDA. There is no BLA Licensed and Approved COVID-19 Vaccines available; only EUA jabs. The CDC, DailyMed (NLM/NIH/HHS), & AMA websites are shown with FDA documents.
Music: Ketsa-Odyssey. https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Ketsa/as-above-so-below/odyssey. License Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/
CDC Link: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/programs/iis/COVID-19-related-codes.html
DailyMed: https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/index.cfm
DailyMed "Comirnaty" linked to Pfizer-BioNTech NDCs: https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=908ecbe7-2f1b-42dd-94bf-f917ec3c5af8
AMA: https://www.ama-assn.org/find-covid-19-vaccine-codes
Music: Ketsa-Odyssey. https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Ketsa/as-above-so-below/odyssey. License Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/
CDC Link: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/programs/iis/COVID-19-related-codes.html
DailyMed: https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/index.cfm
DailyMed "Comirnaty" linked to Pfizer-BioNTech NDCs: https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=908ecbe7-2f1b-42dd-94bf-f917ec3c5af8
AMA: https://www.ama-assn.org/find-covid-19-vaccine-codes
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