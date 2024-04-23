Create New Account
Body-Energy Healing Systems
Health Medicine
Demaris Jarboux, RN, explores how qigong and other energy systems have been used for thousands of years by shamans in the past. The role of spirit in healing is of fundamental importance. While science and technology can help suppress symptoms, by themselves they cannot heal. Today’s medicine has made the practice of medicine a business, physicians employees, and patients commodities. We the people must come together in unity and solidarity if we’re going to restore the will of the people to supersede the will of the government.

Keywords
sciencehealingspiritualitytechnologyshamanwe the peopleunityqigongwill of the peopledemaris jarboux

