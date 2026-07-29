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Ninth Circuit Says Hiring a Hitman Isn't Always a Crime of Violence?!
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
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The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has issued a ruling that has left legal experts and everyday Americans scratching their heads. In this episode, we break down how a federal appeals court concluded that murder-for-hire is not always categorically a "crime of violence" under federal law, and why a hyper-technical legal doctrine known as the categorical approach led to this controversial decision.

We'll examine the facts of the case, the court's reasoning, the difference between what actually happened and what the law requires judges to analyze, and why this ruling has sparked serious concerns about common sense, public safety, and the direction of the federal judiciary.

Is this simply judges applying the law as written? Or has the legal system become so consumed with technicalities that it has lost sight of justice?

Join the discussion and let me know where you stand in the comments.


#NinthCircuit #CrimeOfViolence #MurderForHire #FederalCourt #CourtRuling #JudicialActivism #PublicSafety #Constitution #RuleOfLaw #LegalNews #TrueCrime #Politics #Law #RebelRadio #BehindTheLinePodcast

Keywords
rule of lawjudicial activismviolent crimeninth circuitninth circuit court of appealsconstitutional lawpublic safetycriminal justicemurder for hirelegal analysisfederal judiciarylegal precedentninth circuit rulinghitman casecrime of violencecategorical approachfederal criminal lawfederal appeals courtcourt opinionmurder for hire law18 usc 195818 usc 373solicitation of murderappellate court decision
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