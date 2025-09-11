Mic Meow on "Live Wellness Uncensored", 8-28-25

"What Are They Doing to the Children?" with Patti G & Mic Meow





Non-Mainstream Tidbits Fact & Fiction:





magnoliabwellness.com

https://magnoliacellpatch.com/





Book: 'They Call Me Harriet' on Amazon, 904-377-1196.





What are they doing to the children? Physical symptoms and mental health issues of anxiety, depression, and more. Learn what you can do to stay informed. Discover tools to feel better while we discuss sometimes controversial thoughts on healing.





Mic & I will have a coffee-side chat discussing the new flu and more running under the mainstream news.





====================





"Intentional with Mic Meow" is normally broadcast live each Thursday at 2PM EST/1PM CST on the "Intentional with Mic Meow" channels on Facebook, Rumble and X:





https://www.facebook.com/intentionalmicmeow





https://rumble.com/c/c-1822277





https://x.com/MicMeowed





The podcast is then uploaded to the "Intentional with Mic Meow" channels on Substack, Brighteon and Apple Podcasts:





https://substack.com/@micsmeow





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/intentional/home





https://podcasts.apple.com/.../intentional.../id1819772418





You can also follow Mic Meow on her website at https://intentionalpodcast.org