Por do Sol (Sunset)!

This video is a repeat of one published almost two years ago, but now contains proper title and proper credit to the creators!
Portugal is known for its Praias (beaches). They are some of the best in the world. Here we feature a Time-Lapse Sunset at Praia de Sao Juliao (St. Julian Beach).
Enjoy the show!