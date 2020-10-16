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Joe Dirt Biden - Their Memory's Not Very Good Quite Frankly
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45 views • October 16, 2020
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told local station WKRC-TV in Cincinnati on Monday that some voters "probably shouldn't" support him. In this clip, Biden questioned the memory of voters who thought they were better off economically under President Trump than under former President Barack Obama.
"Their memory is not very good, quite frankly," Biden told WKRC.
According to a Gallup poll, 56% of voters felt their financial situation improved under President Trump's administration.
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"Their memory is not very good, quite frankly," Biden told WKRC.
According to a Gallup poll, 56% of voters felt their financial situation improved under President Trump's administration.
#quitefrankly #bidenmemory #betteroff #botchedbiden #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joeidiot #joemoron #joestupid #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #joekamala #bidendenial #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #maskupmetro
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