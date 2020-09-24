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Mark Passio - World View Violence & The REAL Pandemics
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61 views • September 24, 2020
Originally presented by Mark Passio at the Other Perspective Of Reality 2020 TeleConference from Spain, this special presentation dissects the CoVID-19 global “pandemic” as a Socially-Engineered Perceived Crisis designed specifically to create a world-wide atmosphere of fear, trauma, cowardice, inaction, mistrust, division and submission. Mark also explains how the aftermath of the “pandemic” has resulted in the display of World-View Violence by those who have accepted the “official” narrative of events without question. He concludes by offering SOULutions for freeing our Consciousness from the REAL Pandemics that surround us as a species.
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Mark Passio's web site:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com
Donate directly:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donate
Donation Gifts:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donation-gifts
Social Media:
https://www.facebook.com/whatonearth93
https://www.facebook.com/MarkPassioMedia
https://www.facebook.com/WhatOnEarthIsHappening
https://www.facebook.com/OneGreatWorkNetwork
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