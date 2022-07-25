ALEX JONES EXPLAINS WHO CONTROLS THE WORLD & READ BELOW

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Sons of Cain Half Reptilian & Cain Son of Satan to Dracula Royal Family and Able Son of Adam Eve has Two Babies , but before Able was Murder He has Children Who Became The Atlantis Said They Left Earth in 4033 B.C but they Help Noah with the Arch Noah Branch of Seth , Only 1/3 of Atlantis Escape the Earth in 4033 B.C same time of the Flood , and Reptilian , Grey , Tall white & Arcton are Devil Aliens & Sons of Cain Dracula . But Children of Able Live of New Atlantis (Aldebaran) Now 100% Human