American Banning of the Bible

The David School District in Utah has removed the KJV version of the Bible from its libraries because it claims it is full of vulgarity and violence. The person who originated this claimed said that the King James Bible "has no serious value for minors." Should children be able read what is in the Bible? What does the Book of Deuteronomy teach? Have other school districts in the USA also removed the Bible? What about the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States and its claim of freedom of the press, freedom of speech, and freedom of religion? Was there a bill in California that could have banned the sale of the Bible because it teaches that the LGBTQ+ types can change? Any issues in Canada? Is religion supposed to evolve? What did the Apostle Jude teach on that? What has Hillary Clinton said? Is the Bible truth? What should a Christian do? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie go over these and other matters.





A written article of related interest is available titled 'BBC: Utah primary schools ban Bible for ‘vulgarity and violence’' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/bbc-utah-primary-schools-ban-bible-for-vulgarity-and-violence/