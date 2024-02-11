Episode 90: Truth Seekers Radio Show w/Susan Bradford Unmasking Tech Giants

Angeline Marie interviews Susan Bradford, author and investigative journalist...they discuss Susan's book FLEECED and unmasking the tech giants!
Sources:
Susan Bradford https://susanbradford.org/
Fleeced: The Coming Technocratic Dystopia as revealed through the Oklahoma Indian Land Scam
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08GY7PBH2
#NWO #Technocracy #Technology #wefagenda2030
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.