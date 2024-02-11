Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Episode 90: Truth Seekers Radio Show w/Susan Bradford Unmasking Tech Giants
channel image
Truth Seekers Radio Show
3 Subscribers
16 views
Published 13 hours ago

Angeline Marie interviews Susan Bradford, author and investigative journalist...they discuss Susan's book FLEECED and unmasking the tech giants!

Sources:

Susan Bradford https://susanbradford.org/

Fleeced: The Coming Technocratic Dystopia as revealed through the Oklahoma Indian Land Scam

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08GY7PBH2

#NWO #Technocracy #Technology #wefagenda2030

Keywords
new world orderunited nationsagenda 2030technocracysustainable developmentthe great reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket