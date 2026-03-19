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Arrival of cassette submunitions in Israel from an Iranian ballistic missile in the city of Jaljulia in the central part of Israel
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Footage of the arrival of cassette submunitions from an Iranian ballistic missile in the city of Jaljulia in the central part of Israel.

Adding:

At least 10 radar stations deployed in the Middle East were attacked, including expensive and sensitive systems critical for early warning networks.

The analysis also identified more than 25 strike sites at seven bases in five countries, hitting targets such as hangars, fuel storage facilities, and logistics buildings.

Radar systems in at least seven countries became targets for Iran, including AN/TPY-2 systems associated with the THAAD missile defense system and a radar station in Qatar.

The full extent of the damage remains unclear due to limited satellite data.

More:

The US administration is considering the possibility of deploying thousands of military personnel to the Middle East to expand the operation against Iran, a US official and sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

According to their information, among the options is ensuring the passage of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. The main role is to be played by the air force and the navy, but the possibility of landing troops on the coast of Iran is not ruled out.

An operation on Kharg Island, through which about 90% of Iranian oil exports pass, is also being discussed. Sources note that the option of taking control of the island instead of destroying it is being considered, despite the high risks due to the threat of missile and drone strikes.

Separately, according to the agency's sources, the possibility of sending forces to control high-enriched uranium reserves is being discussed.

However, the sources emphasize that there is no decision yet on the deployment of ground troops, and the discussions themselves are preliminary in nature.

Against this backdrop, the White House states that a final decision has not been made, and all options remain open.


@Intel Slava

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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