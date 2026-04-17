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Doctor EXPOSES What's Really In The Covid-19 Vaccines! Full Breakdown | Jessica Rose
Chapters
0:00 - Introduction and hope for accountability with RFK Jr.
6:44 - Why this issue cannot be dropped
14:24 - Massive VAERS safety signals compared to historical data
19:43 - Suspicious lack of response to alarming data
24:26 - Jessica's journey from immunologist to vaccine researcher
29:02 - Hospital protocols and questioning medical motives
34:27 - Censorship of early COVID treatment discussions
39:02 - Pharmaceutical lobby coordination against RFK Jr.
44:53 - Liability protections and using children as shields
48:23 - Initial skepticism based on accelerated timeline
51:26 - Lipid nanoparticle technology and body distribution
59:08 - Manufacturing differences and DNA contamination
1:16:30 - Long-term generational effects and reproductive concerns
1:23:37 - Artificial intelligence as threat and potential solution
Source