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Doctor EXPOSES What's Really In The Covid-19 Vaccines! Full Breakdown | Jessica Rose
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Doctor EXPOSES What's Really In The Covid-19 Vaccines! Full Breakdown | Jessica Rose


Chapters


0:00 - Introduction and hope for accountability with RFK Jr.

6:44 - Why this issue cannot be dropped

14:24 - Massive VAERS safety signals compared to historical data

19:43 - Suspicious lack of response to alarming data

24:26 - Jessica's journey from immunologist to vaccine researcher

29:02 - Hospital protocols and questioning medical motives

34:27 - Censorship of early COVID treatment discussions

39:02 - Pharmaceutical lobby coordination against RFK Jr.

44:53 - Liability protections and using children as shields

48:23 - Initial skepticism based on accelerated timeline

51:26 - Lipid nanoparticle technology and body distribution

59:08 - Manufacturing differences and DNA contamination

1:16:30 - Long-term generational effects and reproductive concerns

1:23:37 - Artificial intelligence as threat and potential solution


Source

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=POMe9_k8pzk

Keywords
doctorjessica rosefull breakdownexposes whats really in the covid-19 vaccines
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