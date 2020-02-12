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Naomi Seibt: I WANT YOU TO THINK - Welcome to the Heartland Institute 2020 (MIRRORED)
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347 views • February 12, 2020
Naomi Seibt:I WANT YOU TO THINK - Welcome to the Heartland Institute 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Naomi Seibt at:-
https://youtu.be/fD7dswQZgwI
I'm back. I had to take a break for health reasons, but I will now continue to produce content on this channel and for @The Heartland Institute . 2020 will be full of projects that I've been working on these past months. Don't give up. I don't want you to panic. I want you to think.
If you wish to support me and this channel:
Paypal:
paypal.me/NaomiSeibt2000
Bank account details:
IBAN DE48 4005 0150 0135 6135 37
BIC: WELADED1MST
Name: Naomi Seibt
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel Naomi Seibt at:-
https://youtu.be/fD7dswQZgwI
I'm back. I had to take a break for health reasons, but I will now continue to produce content on this channel and for @The Heartland Institute . 2020 will be full of projects that I've been working on these past months. Don't give up. I don't want you to panic. I want you to think.
If you wish to support me and this channel:
Paypal:
paypal.me/NaomiSeibt2000
Bank account details:
IBAN DE48 4005 0150 0135 6135 37
BIC: WELADED1MST
Name: Naomi Seibt
Category
News and Politics
Keywords
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