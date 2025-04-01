Cryptocurrency investment strategies and self-custody

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BlackRock’s latest Bitcoin video dropped a bombshell—the 21M supply cap isn’t guaranteed. Sound familiar? Just like paper gold and fractional-reserve silver, Bitcoin’s "effective supply" may already be 50M+ thanks to Wall Street’s financialization.
#Bitcoin #EndTheFed #CBDC #WeaponizedDollar #Monero #Gold #Silver #FinancialFreedom #Hyperbitcoinization
