TANK - LIVING IN FANTASY

Second upload in you tube April 9 2016 in my second account after they deleted my first!Specially dedicated to all honest and decent truckers for livin and me! Midnight on the road You look for action it's all out of control Stage lights they come and they go There ain't nobody left to carry you home Is this the life that you thought it would be Follow your dreams what they all say to me These are the days you know you gotta Keep on believing Keep on believing I'm living a fantasy BUT IT AIN'T WHAT I THOUGHT IT WOULD BE I'VE LOST ALL FAITH IN HUMANITY BUT I KEEP ON BELIEVIN IN ME!



LYRICS:Midnight on the road

You look for action it's all out of control Stage lights they come and they go There ain't nobody left to carry you home Is this the life that you thought it would be Follow your dreams what they all say to me These are the days you know you gotta Keep on believing Keep on believing I'm living a fantasy BUT IT AIN'T WHAT I THOUGHT IT WOULD BE I'VE LOST ALL FAITH IN HUMANITY BUT I KEEP ON BELIEVIN IN ME! Head down your hands on the ground You are alone there's just no one To be found Reach out you cannot let go Get off your knees and you're the star Of the show This ain't the life that I thought it would be Leave it behind what they all say to me These are the days you know you gotta Keep on achieving Keep on believing I'm living a fantasy BUT IT AIN'T WHAT I THOUGHT IT WOULD BE I'VE LOST ALL FAITH IN HUMANITY BUT I KEEP ON BELIEVIN IN ME! Is this the life that I thought it would be Leave it behind what they all say to me These are the days you know you gotta Keep on achieving Keep on believing I'm living a fantasy BUT IT AIN'T WHAT I THOUGHT IT WOULD BE I'VE LOST ALL FAITH IN HUMANITY BUT I KEEP ON BELIEVIN IN ME!