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Courageous Legacy - Theatrical Trailer
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10 views • August 28, 2021
Courageous Legacy - Theatrical Trailer
IN THEATERS SEPTEMBER 24
mirrored from:
https://www.courageousthemovie.com
"From the Kendrick Brothers, creators of the No. 1 box-office movie WAR ROOM and OVERCOMER, comes COURAGEOUS LEGACY, the remastered, special-edition release for a new generation. This updated version of the film includes an enhanced look and sound along with impact stories, new scenes, and a new bonus ending you don’t want to miss! Mark your calendars, gather your friends, and spread the word. It’s time to head back to the theaters!"
IN THEATERS SEPTEMBER 24
mirrored from:
https://www.courageousthemovie.com
"From the Kendrick Brothers, creators of the No. 1 box-office movie WAR ROOM and OVERCOMER, comes COURAGEOUS LEGACY, the remastered, special-edition release for a new generation. This updated version of the film includes an enhanced look and sound along with impact stories, new scenes, and a new bonus ending you don’t want to miss! Mark your calendars, gather your friends, and spread the word. It’s time to head back to the theaters!"
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