IS CRAIG "SAWMAN" SAWYER A CRIMINAL? - That Opposition Meme with My Photo - Details of an Intense Healing by Me - Astral Warrior Pains - Steven D Kelley, TruthCatRadio.com

TCR#816 STEVEN D KELLEY #141 NOV-7-2019 - #OCCUPYTHEGETTY

#OccupyTheGetty and join the Telegram group, at 'OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley'

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Follow Steven there, where he can be reached everyday.

Thanks for listening to Steven and taking a stand, by joining his Telegram.

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

#OccupyTheGetty

Steven is always looking for more dedicated people that would like to become psychic remote viewer warriors to join in the astral fight. To receive information on how to become a Jedi remote viewer warrior or a free remote healing, you may also email Steven at, [email protected]

Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. Please visit where he can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm PST or enjoy the pre-taped loop that plays a past show. Please support this channel by listening, liking and subscribing.

Truth Cat Radio is 100% listener supported, so please help support Steven's efforts if you can, with an appreciative contribution of a buck or two.

PayPal: [email protected], please say for friend or family, so no invoice will be generated because this isn't a business, or please use

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley

If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, here is some bio information. He is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, optics engineer, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer. Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com.

Steven has been a presence on radio formats since his days on Revolution Radio several years ago, where he grew a huge base following of a million listeners to his channel, which the station had never had before. After leaving Revolution Radio, he was on American Freedom Radio, then in 2016, Steven created Truth Cat Radio.

Steven is always looking for more dedicated people that would like to become psychic remote viewer warriors to join in the astral fight. To become a Jedi remote viewer warrior or a free remote healing, you may also email Steven at, [email protected] -

If you would like to know Steven's story, to listen to the audiobook reading of his fascinating autobiography, Lasers, Caver's and Magic, it can be found on YouTube at, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&t=2021s&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic

- To read the free pdf version of his book or to listen to, "Lasers, Caver's & Magic," you may go to this page from TruthCatRadio, at https://www.truthcatradio.com/lasers-cavers-magic/ Thank you for your interest, caring and sharing. May peace and love always be with you.



