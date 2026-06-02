Pentagon's Missile Crisis: A Dangerous Multi-Year Gap

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-CSIS report warns Pentagon missile inventories face years-long shortages after the recent 39-day Iran conflict.
-United States used over 1,000 Tomahawks; current production rates require approximately five years replenishment.
-Nearly 300 THAAD interceptors and Patriot missiles were expended, straining already reduced inventories.
-Report describes a vulnerability window, citing potential Taiwan conflict risks and Chinese military tensions.
-Despite record defense spending proposals, expanding manufacturing capacity and rebuilding stockpiles will take years.
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