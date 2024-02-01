Tragic: 14-Year-Old Girl Collapses on the Basketball Court and Dies

Tragic: A 14-year-old girl in Illinois has recently collapsed on the basketball court and died.

People want to know what the heck is causing athletes to drop.

Ivory Hecker asked esteemed cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough if the COVID shots are responsible:

Dr. McCullough answered:

"Whenever there's a death during sports, the first thing we consider is hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or a thickness of the heart that tends to develop during puberty. It is genetic, and it's the leading cause of athlete death."





However, he mentioned that athletes typically undergo health screenings, including physical exams, EKGs, and cardiac ultrasounds, to detect issues like hypertrophic cardiomyopathy ahead of time.





Dr. McCullough raised concerns about the COVID shots. He says the first presentation of vaccine-induced myocarditis is often sudden death:





"Vaccination causes myocarditis, mainly in boys, less so in girls. But a recent paper by Hulscher and colleagues ... found that the COVID vaccine myocarditis is fatal, and most people don't get a chance to have an MRI or get the diagnosis made ahead of time. The first presentation could be like this: sudden cardiac death on the basketball court."





Watch the full episode:

