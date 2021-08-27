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Simulation: Biscamp Day 1 - A global pandemic exit exercise (copy) / Szimuláció: Biscamp 1. nap - Globális világjárványból való kilépési gyakorlat (másolat)
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10 views • August 27, 2021
starting from / kezdés: 35:22
Today (2021.08.20) we started the simulation "Basiscamp", the simulation of a shadow cabinet assembled after the fictitious resignation of the federal government.
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Ma (2021.08.20) elkezdtük a "Basiscamp" szimulációt, a szövetségi kormány fiktív lemondása után összeállított árnyékkabinet szimulációját.
https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
Please share this message far and wide.
Kérjük, ossza meg ezt az üzenetet a lehető legszélesebb körben.
Today (2021.08.20) we started the simulation "Basiscamp", the simulation of a shadow cabinet assembled after the fictitious resignation of the federal government.
-
Ma (2021.08.20) elkezdtük a "Basiscamp" szimulációt, a szövetségi kormány fiktív lemondása után összeállított árnyékkabinet szimulációját.
https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
Please share this message far and wide.
Kérjük, ossza meg ezt az üzenetet a lehető legszélesebb körben.
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