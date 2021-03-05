THIS PLANDEMIC IS WELFARE FOR THE BILLIONAIRES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
(FILMED A YEAR AGO) Hey Kids! The scummy little rats in Washington, Israel and Wall Street have some bad new for you to suck on. They're gonna force you to pay for this pandemic that they planted. That's right, this pandemic is a massive transfer of your money to them! How does that make you feel? Lets hope you never trust any single scumbag politician who gets up there and tells you they care! (hint: they don't)