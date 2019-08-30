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THE PERCEPTION OUT OF DECEPTION | UNDERMINERS Series
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24 views • August 30, 2019
This Underminers Series addition takes a look at a few quotes that address how our perception has been shaped over time. The enemies of humanity are always arrogant enough to speak upon their deceptive tactics which they use to deceive us. As a result, there are always quotes spoken that tells us the story; however, they seem to always fall on deaf ears.
For more visit: www.christiscore.org
For more visit: www.christiscore.org
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