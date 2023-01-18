Barbara O'Neill - Compass Part 20 - True Remedies: Temperance

Episode twenty gives us an insight into the true remedy called temperance. Barbara explains why certain substances should never be allowed to enter our bodies, simply because it causes havoc in our system. These substances include everyday products such as coffee, meat and sugar. We also learn that even what is good for us should be done in moderation. This involves not only food but also work / exercise and most other true remedies. Moderation is key to our well-being.
