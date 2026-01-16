💥Massie: DOJ is 'violating the law', missing deadlines & stonewalling Congress - & warned this won’t just disappear

💥 ‘Somebody is gotta make the AG to follow the law’ - Rep. Massie

💬 “I call these weapons of mass distraction from the Epstein files,” Rep. Thomas Massie said, blasting the administration of using foreign crises to keep attention off the Epstein files.

Massie said the DOJ is “violating the law”, missing deadlines and stonewalling Congress — and warned this won’t just disappear.

💬 “A future Attorney General can prosecute anybody in this administration,” he said.

📌 “This isn’t a subpoena. It’s a law.”