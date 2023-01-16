Create New Account
SHOCKING FOIA DOCUMENTS: COVID Pandemic Was a Secret DoD Operation dating back to Obama Administration
What is happening
Published a day ago
mariazeee

Dr. Peter McCullough joins us to discuss the undeniable, skyrocketing deaths and cardiac events from around the world, sudden deaths exploding in unprecedented numbers, how the public health authorities and governments are trying to cover this up, and a much needed parallel health system that has been set up outside of big pharma.

