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[Restricted] How Big Tech Is Taking Away Your Freedom
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40 views • October 01, 2021
Be brave and get on alternate platforms:
DON'T:
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Google, WhatsApp, WeChat, Microsoft, Zoom, GoFundMe, PayPal, Stripe, US dollars and anything pegged to it
DO:
Clouthub, Brighteon, Gab, Brighteon.social, Frankspeech, BitChute, Rumble, Odysee, Protonmail, Disroot, VPN providers, DropBox, Box, Sync, Mega.nz, GiveSendGo, Crypto(?), Anedot, OpenOffice/LibreOffice, Venmo, Signal, Telegram, Session app, Threema, Jitsi Meet, gold, silver, land in a vaccine-resistant state, food
Defund the Swamp
Refund the Kingdom of God
DON'T:
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Google, WhatsApp, WeChat, Microsoft, Zoom, GoFundMe, PayPal, Stripe, US dollars and anything pegged to it
DO:
Clouthub, Brighteon, Gab, Brighteon.social, Frankspeech, BitChute, Rumble, Odysee, Protonmail, Disroot, VPN providers, DropBox, Box, Sync, Mega.nz, GiveSendGo, Crypto(?), Anedot, OpenOffice/LibreOffice, Venmo, Signal, Telegram, Session app, Threema, Jitsi Meet, gold, silver, land in a vaccine-resistant state, food
Defund the Swamp
Refund the Kingdom of God
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