BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This Saint News 10/13/2024
DFlirt
DFlirt
26 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 6 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: We're going to be going over what the pandemic was really about. We're gonna talk about the weather and the potential weather weapons in play. We are going to cover illegal voting and the plan to change election outcomes forever. We'll run through some headlines, and then Candace Owens has been running a thorough background check on Kamala Harris--we'll get the latest. I got your Top Stories up next, followed by a tech segment covering Elon Musk's brand new toys. And as usual fam, we'll end up with the fun stuff.


Congress Confirms US Had Weather Weapon Planes Inside Hurricane Helene

https://x.com/infowars/status/1843801831765619084


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews

Keywords
trumpcomedyalex joneselectionrussiavaccineisraelpalestinemusicwarconspiracybidenkamalavoteukraineharris
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy