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Bird Flu Transfers to Humans, Capitol Infested With Paranoid Demons, Update on Ukraine War
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1281 views • April 22, 2022
Stew Peters Network - Cross Talk News.
CrossTalk News addresses the outbreak of H5N1 bird flu across the Americas, as even Bald Eagles succumb to this deadly, potentially bioweapon mutated, new plague. It has even transferred to humans in China. We also discuss the emergency lockdown of the Capitol, after demonically possessed feds consider shooting U.S. paratroopers performing for the Washington Nationals out of the sky in a case of a mistaken DC coup. The team also provides an update on the Russian victories in Ukraine, as Putin's Christian army vanquishes the Nazi's in Mariupol, and begins the final decimation of Zelensky's remaining hordes in Donbass.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11vlvf-live-bird-flu-transfers-to-humans-capitol-infested-with-paranoid-demons.html
CrossTalk News addresses the outbreak of H5N1 bird flu across the Americas, as even Bald Eagles succumb to this deadly, potentially bioweapon mutated, new plague. It has even transferred to humans in China. We also discuss the emergency lockdown of the Capitol, after demonically possessed feds consider shooting U.S. paratroopers performing for the Washington Nationals out of the sky in a case of a mistaken DC coup. The team also provides an update on the Russian victories in Ukraine, as Putin's Christian army vanquishes the Nazi's in Mariupol, and begins the final decimation of Zelensky's remaining hordes in Donbass.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11vlvf-live-bird-flu-transfers-to-humans-capitol-infested-with-paranoid-demons.html
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